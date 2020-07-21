1/
Harvey Robert Wheeler
1953 - 2020
Harvey Robert Wheeler, III, Age 67 of Manistee died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his home.

He was born on February 2, 1953 in Houston, New York. He married Gaye Charmayne Duller in Hollywood, FL. She preceded him in death in January of 1995. Harvey had been employed at Smeltzer's Orchard Company. A carpenter, he enjoyed building.

Survivors include 2 daughters; Lisa Marie Wheeler (Ryan Conklin) of Kaleva and Jasmine Raymond of Ludington, grandchildren; Kiera, Hailey, Aleigha, Kenzie, Christopher, Mya, Charlie, Lilly, Cheyenne, Connor, and Amber.

Longtime companion; Debra Raymond and her children; Jessie and Jason Raymond.

He was also preceded in death by a son; Christopher Wheeler in 2011.

No Services are planned.

Share a memory with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangement by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.



Published in Manistee News Advocate on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center
309 Parkdale Ave
Manistee, MI 49660
(231) 723-1117
