Harvey Robert Wheeler, III, Age 67 of Manistee died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his home.

He was born on February 2, 1953 in Houston, New York. He married Gaye Charmayne Duller in Hollywood, FL. She preceded him in death in January of 1995. Harvey had been employed at Smeltzer's Orchard Company. A carpenter, he enjoyed building.

Survivors include 2 daughters; Lisa Marie Wheeler (Ryan Conklin) of Kaleva and Jasmine Raymond of Ludington, grandchildren; Kiera, Hailey, Aleigha, Kenzie, Christopher, Mya, Charlie, Lilly, Cheyenne, Connor, and Amber.

Longtime companion; Debra Raymond and her children; Jessie and Jason Raymond.

He was also preceded in death by a son; Christopher Wheeler in 2011.

No Services are planned.

No Services are planned.