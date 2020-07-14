Harvey William Sexton beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away April 17, 2020, at his home in Wellston, Michigan.

Harvey was born Aug. 12, 1932, to his parents Harvey Clarence Sexton and Helen (Alekas) Sexton in their home on High Bridge Road in Brethren, Michigan.

He attended Brethren High School and after completing 11th grade (1949) enlisted in the United States Army to fight in the Korean War. Harvey was recognized as a hero of the Armored Tank Division earning the Army of Occupation Medal for Japan; Korean Service Medal; United Nations Service Medal for Korea along with four Bronze Service Stars including one for Valorous Service. At the age of 18, he was promoted to Corporal and upon his honorable discharge at the age of 20, had achieved the rank of Sergeant.

Harvey met the love of his life Marla (Pringle) Sexton at a Brethren High School basketball game and after a six month whirlwind courtship; they were married July 18, 1953, in Thompsonville, Michigan. Together, they raised a family of eight children.

Harvey was an extremely hard worker and had various occupations including working for the City of Cadillac, pole barn construction, motorcycle mechanic, and owning and operating a pulpwood company. He was a true craftsman with many talents and had the ability to fix just about anything.

Harvey enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, motorcycling, building and traveling. Time spent with his family was his most treasured memories. He truly loved watching his family grow!

Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Wayne (Darleen), Martin (Candace), Alan (Michelle), Steven, Dean (Theresa), Colleen, Christine and Evelyn (Michael) Szpliet; 24 grandchildren and more than 30 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey C. and Helen; stepfather, Floyd Gustafson; his younger brother, Lynn; and grandson, Jason.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the First Church of Wellston; luncheon and burial to follow.