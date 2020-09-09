God took Helen Frieda Cederholm to her Heavenly home on Sunday, Sept. 6 at the age of 100. She passed away peacefully in her home, as was her wish.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gottlieb and Clara Langner; her first husband, Delbert Rossow; her second husband, Philip Cederholm; and her dear daughter, Deborah Stopper.

She is survived by her daughter, Pam Billburg of Florida; two granddaughters, Jennifer (Ron) Stewart of Florida and Alison (Matt) Leonhardt of Virginia; and two great-granddaughters, Elizabeth and Lauren. She is further survived by her step-family from her second marriage: step-daughter, Phyllis Cederholm; step-sons, Paul Cederholm and Michael (Melanie) Cederholm; four step-grandchildren, Nicole (Patrick) Cutler, Eric (Amethyst) Cederholm, Rick Cederholm and Ryan Cederholm; and five step-great-grandchildren, Hunter, Parker, Preston, Emmett and Daxton; and one very special grand-dog who was with her to the end, Asher.

Helen was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Arcadia, Michigan. She was founder and president of Widows and Widowers of Memorial Lutheran Church of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, past president of PTA, and founder and past president of VFW Women's Auxiliary Honor Society. Being a Hospice volunteer was very special to Helen. It was her way of "giving back" and helping others through her similar experiences.

Helen was born during the Spanish Flu Pandemic and died during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Out of concern for loved ones and friends, she opted for no memorial service. However, her cremains will be at Trinity Lutheran Church Arcadia on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. for anyone wishing to pay their respects.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Arcadia (P.O. Box 139, 17191 Third Street Arcadia, MI 49613), Hospice of Michigan (989 Spaulding SE, Ada, MI 49301), or Hospice of Calumet Area (600 Superior West, Munster, IN 46321) where she volunteered for 20 years.

Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee. Share a memory with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com.