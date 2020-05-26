Helen R. Nowak, 97, of Manistee, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 21, 2020 at her home. She was born April 23, 1923 in Manistee and was the daughter of the late Casimer and Gustie (Pieczynski) Chycinski.She was a graduate of Manistee High School with the class of 1942. Helen married Carl A. Nowak on Aug. 6, 1949 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee.In 1951, Helen and Carl opened and operated Carl's Market on Vine Street serving Manistee residents for nearly 30 years until they retired in 1980. Carl preceded her in death on May 13, 1995.Helen was an avid Pinochle player and also enjoyed playing Bingo. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She always made holidays and birthdays special by sending cards to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren since their births. Helen volunteered numerous hours of her time and work as part of the Manistee Catholic Central/St. Joseph Paczki crew. She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish (St. Joseph Catholic Church) and was also a member of the Rosary Altar Society of the parish.She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Gail and David Anderson of Ludington; two sons- and daughters-in-law, Allen and Patricia Nowak of Tawas City, and Philip and Susan Nowak of East Lansing.Helen is also survived by seven grandchildren, Jared (Kaci) Nowak, Katie (Ben) Sattelberg, Lindsay (Cody) Baker, Britney (Brian) Lindsey, Allison (Dylan) Edminster, Katelin Anderson and Kelsey Anderson (fiancÃ© Matthew Pizzo); nine great-grandchildren, Annalyn, and Stafford Nowak, Rachel, Addison, Luke, and Ella Sattelberg, Sydney, Hadley and Brooks Baker, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.She was preceded in death by two brothers- and sisters-in-law, Peter and Celia Chycinski and Joseph and Rose Chye, and one sister- and brother-in-law, Julia and Harry Konicki.Private family, Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish (St. Joseph Church) of Manistee with Reverand Zeljko Guberovic celebrant. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Manistee. Members of the Divine Mercy Parish Rosary-Altar Society will lead a Rosary service at 11:00 AM at the church before her funeral mass.A memorial will be established in Helen's name to Manistee Catholic Central Schools. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.



