Henry L. Rakoski, 90, of Manistee, Michigan, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility.

He was born on Jan. 12, 1930, in Manistee, Michigan, and was the son of Benard Edel and Victoria Rakoski. Henry served in the United States Army during the Korean War from Jan. 4, 1951, until his discharge on March 16, 1953.

Henry married Audrey M. Mantych on Sept. 12, 1953, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee. She preceded him in death on Aug. 31, 2008.

Henry was employed at the Packaging Corporation of America in Filer City for 31 years, retiring in 1992. He also owned and operated Hanks Oil Distributing for many years until his retirement. Henry enjoyed being outdoors and especially enjoyed hunting and fishing all of his life. He was a member of the Divine Mercy Parish (St. Joseph Catholic Church), a life member of the Walsh Post No. 4499, and a member of the St. Joseph Civic Club all of Manistee.

Henry was a friend to many, always greeting you with a warm smile. He greatly enjoyed his time at Horizon Pointe, calling bingo, decorating for the holidays, and participating in the daily evening "bull sessions" catching up with the gang on the day's events. He spent many wonderful moments with his special friend Jeannie Lewis and his "Chauffeur" and nephew Tim Owens.

He is survived by two sisters, Martha Jansen, of Scottville, and Anna Arsnoe, of Ludington; one brother and three sisters in law, Raymond and Betty Edel, and Darlene Edel, all of Scottville, and Jacquelyn Mantych, of Manistee. Several nieces and nephews also survive him.

Henry was also preceded death by two sisters and a brother-in-law, Marie Struve and Dorothy and Phineas Carter Johnson; by his brother, Mike Edel, sister and brother in-law, Lorraine and Carl Steinberg; and brother-in-law, Duane Mantych.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with the Rev. Zeljko Guberovic celebrant. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Manistee, where Graveside Military Honors will be given by the Manistee County United Veterans Council Ritual Squad. The family will receive friends at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee from 10 a.m. on Tuesday until leaving for the church at 11:15 a.m.

Memorials will be established in Henry's name for Divine Mercy Parish of Manistee and for Mount Carmel Cemetery in Manistee. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in Charge of Funeral arrangements.