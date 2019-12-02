Hoa Bureau, 79, of Manistee, died Thursday, Nov. 29, 2019, at her home.

She was born on Nov. 24, 1940, in Vietnam and came to Manistee in 1976. She had been employed as an assistant chef at the Portage Point Inn.

She is survived by her son, Tom (Joy Marie) Bureau, of Free Soil,; her significant other, Allan Bronson, of Manistee; as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Rudy R. Bureau in 1999.

No services are being planned.

Please share a photo or memory with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.