Homer N. Smith of Lansing, Mich. passed away on October 17, 2020. Although he had been failing health, his death was unexpected.



Homer was born and raised in Manistee, MI and in 1951 was the first ever African American to graduate from the Manistee School System. He matriculated through the K–12 schools and set a standard of excellence for his eight younger siblings. He did well in the college preparatory curriculum and was the president of the Manistee High School Student Council his senior year. An outstanding athlete, Homer earned varsity letters in football, basketball, track and field and gymnastics and was the captain of the gymnastic and basketball teams.



After high school graduation in 1951, Homer went on to the then Michigan State College majoring in science and engineering. He graduated from Michigan State in 1955 where he was also in ROTC, and was drafted into the United States Army the same year.



Homer was proud of his 33 years in the Army. He was commissioned as Field Artillery Lieutenant in December 1956. One of 12 officers selected Corporal Missile Maintenance Course; upon completion, Homer became an instructor at Fort Sill Missile School. After his release from active duty in 1960, Homer served 28 years in the Michigan US Army Reserves and retired in 1988 as a Lieutenant Colonel.



While at MSU, Homer met his college sweetheart, Doris Ann Harris. On Dec. 30, 1956 Doris Ann and Homer were married. During these 64 years of marriage they've truly stuck together through thick and thin. They raised four sons, Brian, Darryl, Mark and Steven. Along with their families, their sons have remained a constant in Homer and Doris Ann lives.



Homer's career path was stellar. After completing a Master's Degree in Higher Education Administration, he held several positions in education. Among them, Jackson Michigan Community Schools director and assistant principal. He accepted a Mott Fellowship and began working on a doctorate at MSU in 1967. Soon after Homer joined the Michigan Department of Education and worked in the Office of Equal Opportunity. He served as state administer for Title 1 of the Higher Education Act, as well as the Director of the Mechanic Certification Division. Homer later accepted the position of director of the Bureau of Driver Improvement. By 1996, he was acting director of the Bureau Driver and Vehicle Records. It can be said that Homer N. Smith served the state of Michigan with integrity, commitment and knowledge for 36 years.



After his retirement, Homer, a forever Spartan, ushered at many MSU football games, spent time caring for his award-winning roses, coached boy's basketball, traveled to parts of the country to visit with sons and grandchildren. Together he and Doris enjoyed going on Caribbean cruises . In 2019, the proud grandparents flew to Virginia to attend the wedding of the first grandchild to be married. And this Summer 2020, Homer and Doris Ann spent five weeks at the Smith Family Homestead. They relaxed in the clean Northern Michigan air, old friends stopped by recalling years gone by, took their dog Chloe on long walks and did "a whole lot of nothing". Together Homer and Doris ended each day with the short drive to First Street Beach to watch the sun's magnificent reds and oranges fade into night over Lake Michigan.



Homer N. Smith was predeceased by his amazing parents Raymond A. Smith, Sr. and Annie Mae Smith. Also, three much loved siblings, Raymond A. Smith, Jr., Clinton Lewis Smith and Gloria Smith Lett.

Homer will be forever remembered by his devoted wife Doris Ann Smith, his son, Brian Smith of Atlanta, GA, Darryl (Loria), of Lansing , Mark of Lansing and Steven (Anita) also of Lansing.



Much loved Grandchildren, Imani Malae, Anthony Napoleon, Nefertiti Nia, Brandon Alexander, Noah Anthony and Adia Elizabeth, Kayla and one great granddaughter Nia. His Siblings, Marilouise Smith Mays, of Saline, Lois Smith Owens, Kentwood, Ann Smith Dieye, San Mateo, CA, Betty Smith(Daniel) Groce, Cascade, MI, Pat Smith, Edington, NC, Alan Don Smith, Claremont, CA, caring nieces and nephews and many friends.



Because of COVID-19, a family memorial gathering will be held at the Campus United Methodist Church on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Rev. Bill Bills officiating.

