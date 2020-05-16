Howard C. Turk, 78, of Manistee, Michigan, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital.



He was born on Sept. 7, 1941, in Manistee, Michigan, son of the late Theodore and Blanche (Nowak) Turk. Howard was a graduate of Manistee High School with the class of 1959. He served as a Specialist 4th. Class in the Army National Guard of Michigan from Nov. 14, 1960, until Nov. 13, 1963.



Howard married Janet Kay Bauman on June 9, 1962, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee. He was employed for over 30 years at the Morton Salt Company in Manistee, until his retirement in 2003. He was a member of the Divine Mercy Parish of Manistee (St. Mary of Mount Carmel Shrine). Some of his hobbies included collecting antiques and attending flea markets and yard sales.



He is survived by his wife of over 57 years, Janet K. Turk, of Manistee; three daughters and a son in-law, Mary and Bill Hanson, of Manistee, Julie Holm, of Seymour, Tennessee, and Sandra Johnson, of Manistee; eight grandchildren, Janelle, Ryan, Abby, Stephanie, Daniel, Hayden, Tracy and Alicia; and his seven great-grandchildren.



According to Howard's wishes, cremation has taken place and private family services with burial in Mt. Carmel Cemetery will take place at a later date.



The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.





