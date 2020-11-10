Irene Vasquez, age 93, of Manistee, Michigan, died peacefully Saturday morning, Nov. 7, 2020 at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility. She was born on Oct. 20, 1927 in Raymondville, Texas, daughter of the late Victoriano and Rafalia (DeLuna) Ramirez. Irene married Simon Vasquez on Sept. 1, 1941 in Raymondville, Texas. Simon preceded her in death on Dec. 25, 2000. Most of her life she was a homemaker and was devoted to raising and caring for her family. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Besides her family, one of her greatest joys in her life was dancing "She Loved to Dance". She attended St. Mary's of Mt. Carmel Shrine Church in Manistee.

She is survived by two daughters and a son in-law, Stephanie Edgington and Rebecca and Al Mattison all of Manistee, six sons and four daughter's in-law, Cruz Vasquez, Ruben and Juanita Vasquez, Raul and Jean Vasquez Sr., Roberto and Peggy Vasquez all of Manistee, Martin and Laura Vasquez and Marcos Vasquez all of Port Charlotte, Florida, twenty two grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, her sister Olivia Gonzales of Houston, Texas. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her.

Irene was also preceded in death by her daughter in-law Maryjane Vasquez, her son in-law, James Edgington, her sister Sylvia Lugo and by her brother Roque Ramirez.

Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, private family services will be held at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee with Reverend Zeljko Guberovic officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.