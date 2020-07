Irma Lilly Thompson, 91 of Manistee, Michigan, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Green Acres Assisted Living Home in Manistee.

She was born on Sept. 22, 1928, in Onekama, Michigan, daughter of the late Daniel C. and Ann M. (Beyers) Brown. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.