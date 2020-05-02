Irwin "Donald" Hyrns, 89, of Muskegon, formerly of Bear Lake, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020.He was born on Jan. 22, 1931 in Muskegon, the son of the late Irving and Irene (Pierce) Hyrns. He was a graduate of Bear Lake High School's class of 1949. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean Conflict. Don married Carol Jean Girven on Feb. 2, 1952. She preceded him in death on July 4, 2011.Don was employed as a firefighter for 32 years by the city of Muskegon, as well as growing blueberries with his wife and sons on the Hyrns Farm in Muskegon.He was a member of the Bear Lake United Methodist Church, Bear Lake Promoters, Bear Lake Lions Club, VFW Bear Creek Post of Kaleva and the Big Bear Sportsman Club. While residing in Muskegon, he had been president of the Whitehall Eagles and president of the Muskegon Conservation Club. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.Survivors include four sons: Gene Allen Hyrns and Todd Andrew (Vanessa) Hyrns of Muskegon; Randy Scott Hyrns of Benton Harbor and Rodney Dell (Karen) Hyrns of Twin Lake. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, brother Monte Hyrns of Muskegon, and sister Linda (James) Smith of Tennessee.He was also preceded in death by a sister, Marcella Croker.Family graveside services will be held in the Pleasanton Township Cemetery.Memorials in Don's name may be directed to the VFW Bear Creek Post.To share a memory, Don's personal page of memories can be found online at oakgrovefh.com. The family has entrusted the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on May 2, 2020.