Isabelle J. Lindeman

Isabelle J. Lindeman, 92, of Manistee, died Friday morning, June 26, 2020 at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility.

She was born Dec. 10, 1927 in Manistee, and was the daughter of the late John S. and Anna (Skocelas) Jados.

Isabelle married Erwin Lindeman on Jan. 25, 1958 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee. He preceded her in death on June 17, 1979.

She was employed for 18 years at the Glen of Michigan, in Manistee, as a quality inspector until her retirement.

She had been very active in Stronach Township giving 43 years of service having worked on the election boards, card parties, the Old Stronach Cemetery, buying committee for the new Stronach Township Community Center, the playground formation and with the Stronach Township Improvement Association.

Isabelle was known for her pencil coloring designs that were displayed around the Manistee Medical Care Facility. She enjoyed working on puzzles and was also a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Manistee and the church's Ladies Aid Society, the VFW Walsh Post #4499 Ladies Auxiliary where she was the hospital chairperson for many years.

Isabelle is survived by her nieces Sue (Dale) Sundbeck, Audrey (Ralph) Crow, Jane (Jim) Bialik, Rogene Chalker, Dee Dee (Ron) Sonnenberg, Denise Lindeman and two nephews Scott (Carol) Novak and Larry (Loretta) Lindeman.

She was also preceded in death by four sisters- and brothers -in-law; Eleanor and Harold Merkey, Gertrude and Merlin Wissner, Leona and Stanley Nowicki and Angeline and Edward Novak. She was also preceded in death by her brother- and sister in-law; Rogene and Leon Jados, her special friend and Aunt Katie Glocheski, her niece Shari Merkey and her two nephews; Earl Lindeman and Oakie Lindeman.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manistee with Reverend Dennis Rahn officiating.

Burial will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Manistee.

The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday afternoon, one hour prior to the funeral service. Memorials will be established in Isabelle's name for Trinity Lutheran Church and for Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.

Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and at the church Thursday afternoon.

Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.