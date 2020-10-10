Jack Duane Luhtanen, 77, of Copemish and Milford, died July 23 at his home, after living with cancer for several years. He was born on Dec. 25, 1942 in Manistee, the son of Jack and Florence "Jean" (Walton) Luhtanen.

Known as "Duane" growing up in Kaleva, "Jack" in his adult life, and "Papa" to his grandchildren, he lived a life of hard work and dedication. He served for four years in the United States Navy, where he sparked a passion for technology and computing that would define his professional life. Following his honorable discharge, he was recruited to IBM where he worked for 17 years. He then co-founded Dynatek in 1986, a mortgage software company, later saying, "I wanted to work as hard for myself as I did for IBM." He grew the business as president and CEO, employing hundreds of people and establishing himself as a respected figure in the industry before selling the company in 2007.

Jack allowed himself a slower pace of life during retirement, building a custom Prairie-style home in Copemish, touring the country with his wife Sharen in their motorhome and developing his lifelong hobby of stained glass work.

Jack is survived by his wife, Sharen Luhtanen; his three children, Daniel Luhtanen, Todd (Bev) Luhtanen and Krista (Jason) Diamond; the two additional grandchildren he raised with his then-wife Linda Luhtanen: Jessica (Jason) Booker and Daniel R.J. Luhtanen; three step-children, Jacqueline McKirdy, Faith (Todd) Smith and the late Jeremy McKirdy; 16 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three brothers, Denny (Jeannie) Luhtanen, Larry (Colleen) Luhtanen and Jim Luhtanen; and a host of other family, friends and colleagues.

Jack was preceded in death by his father in 1993, his mother in 2012 and his brother, Bill, in 2011.

Funeral services were held on July 28, 2020 in Northville, Michigan.

A memorial for Jack (Duane) will be held at the Maple Grove Township Cemetery in Kaleva on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. with a light luncheon at the VFW Hall, 13300 9 Mile Road, Kaleva, MI 49645, following the memorial.