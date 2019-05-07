Jack Herbert Knight, 84, of Irons, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, at his home.

He was born on March 5, 1935, in Manistee the son of the late Herbert and Cora Knight. He was a graduate of Kaleva Norman Dickson High School in 1953. Jack served in the United States Army from 1954-1961. While in the Army he married Yvette Labourguigne on Nov. 23, 1957, in Captieux, France.

He was employed at Ex-Cell-O from May 1961 to 1981, and then worked overseas from 1982 to 1997. Jack enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and trapping.

Survivors include his wife, Yvette Knight, of Irons; his children, Jack (Deb) Knight Jr., of North Dakota, Jayne Peterson, of Wellston, Joan Knight, of Irons, Joe (Tamra) Knight, of Irons, Jeff (Kristi) Knight, of West Virginia, Monique (James) Ball, of Wellston, and Pat (Tara) Knight, of Manistee,; 18 grandkids; 19 great-grandkids; and one brother, Jim (Cora) Knight, of Wellston.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by siblings, Janine Horina, June Shaughnessy and Jerry Knight.

No services are planned.

Please visit Jack's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements are by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.