Jack Lee Call
1941 - 2020
Jack Lee Call, 79, of Brethren, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, with his family by his side.

He was born on July 29, 1941, in Cabin Creek, West Virginia, son of the late Cecil Thomas and Shirley Virginia (White) Call. Jack enlisted in the United States Army on Jan. 14, 1964, in Detroit, serving during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge Jan. 12, 1966. Jack was awarded a Purple Heart while serving his country.

Jack married Diane S. Staron on Jan. 19, 1967, in Detroit, Michigan. She preceded him in death on July 25, 2018. He worked as a combination man at Chrysler Auto Manufacturing for many years until his retirement on May 31, 1997. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and lawn and garden work.

Jack is survived by his two sons, Christon (Pamela) Call, of Brethren, and Matthew (Becki) Call, of Wellston; five grandchildren, Lacey Rose, Summer Melody, Lilliah Mattison and Starlyn Makenna, all of Wellston, and Jennifer (Chris Ostrowski) Long; great-grandchildren, Zakkeri Justin, Jade Ivori and Breeya Paige, all of Wellston; and brother, Jim (Sharon) Call, of Brethren.

He is also preceded in death by his son, Mark Anthony Call; granddaughter, Sierra Rose; brother, Daniel Call; and two sisters, Ruby Amond and Rachel Moon.

A family graveside service will be held at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township, Michigan. Please feel free to share a memory or photo with Jack's family at www.oakgrovefh.com.

The family has entrusted funeral arrangements with Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Manistee.

Published in Manistee News Advocate from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Resurrection Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tina call
Family
