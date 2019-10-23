Jacqueline Dee Reuben (nee Hornkohl), of Belleville, Michigan, passed away Oct. 18, 2019, at NHC in Tullahoma, Tennessee, where she was surrounded by her loving family.

"Jacque" was born Aug. 20, 1937, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Harry Hornkohl and KittieLee Stock. Jacque was raised and lived most of her life in Belleville, Michigan, where she was a member of the Eastern Star, Chapter 73.

Jacque was preceded in death by a brother, Tod Hornkohl of Lincoln, Nebraska.

Jacque is survived by her sister, Kay Hornkohl, of Tullahoma, Tennessee; nieces, Kellie Harmon and Sharon Livingston; nephews, Graig Hornkohl, Steven Hornkohl, David Hornkohl, Brian Hornkohl, and Kerry Lovelace. Jacque leaves behind two sons, Brad and Keith Reuben; a daughter, Lori Bass; and two grandchildren, Katie and Sara Bass.

Jacque was retired from Ford Motor Company World Headquarters and was a world traveler. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to NHC Tullahoma and those who cared for "Aunt Jacque" with love and devotion. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for Jacque in Manistee, Michigan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Foundation.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

