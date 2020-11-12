Jacqueline Kay (Charles) Trucks, 81, of Manistee, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 28, 2020. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on Sept. 19, 1939, to the late Lyman and Irene Charles. She grew up in Muskegon and graduated as a Muskegon Big Red in the magical year of 1957.

Jackie was married to her adventure partner, Jon Trucks, and spent many years in Florida before returning to Manistee in 2018. They loved antiques and rehabbing houses and spent many weekends driving across the country in search of the next great deal. In addition to being a loving wife, mother and grandmother, she was a skilled pianist and in her younger days could be found entertaining her friends and family with her unique style of boogie woogie piano. She was a thoughtful and fun person to be around, with an infectious, high energy personality, and was up for anything, as long as people were enjoying themselves. She was an owner of the First Street Tavern for many years, where many knew and loved her. Her and Jon also owned and ran their own Antique store on River Street, her true passion. Her quick wit and intelligent conversation always made for an interesting time with Jackie.

She is survived by her sister Barbara Willis and her brother William Charles, her children Richard (Ann) Morehouse, Stacey (Howard) Vaas, Ted (Mari) Morehouse, and Scott (Shannon) Morehouse, step children Julie Trucks-Grage, Diana Bradley, and Amy Trucks-Redmond, grand children Dylan, Ethan, Josh, Mandi, Joel, Brandi, Rachael, Ellen, Frankie and Charlie. Great grand children Saleen, Camara, Tanner and Maddie, Penny and Heidi.

