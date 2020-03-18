James A. Carey, 75, of Ludington, formerly of Free Soil, passed away on March 12, 2020.

James A. was born on July 14, 1944, in Reed City, the son of Max and Ruth Carey. He married Joan K. Hulet on Sept. 19, 1964, at St. Simon Catholic Church in Ludington. James A. graduated from Free Soil High School, class of 1962. He also attended Northwestern University. James A. was a welder for Harsco Rail until his retirement in 2008 after 42 years of service. He was a member of Sons of American Legion Post 76, Mason County Sports HOF, Moose, Eagles, and Free Soil Alumni Association.

James A. loved to golf, hunt and fish. He could often be found singing karaoke or enjoying time at his pool league. He also enjoyed attending family sports and concerts, hanging out in his Man Cave, tending to the jukebox at the American Legion, and puttering in the yard or admiring classic cars.

James A. is survived by his wife, Joan K. Carey; children, Jim (Julianne) Carey Jr., Jean Graham and Jason Carey; siblings, Melvin (Gail) Carey and Max (Marilyn) Carey Jr.; grandchildren, Kaylen (Jacob) Hook, Meghan (Max) Dutcher, Sheldon Carey, Riley Carey, Emily Graham and Daniel Graham; and great-grandchildren, Evelyn Dutcher, Ophelia Hook and Jonny Dutcher.

James A. was preceded in death by his parents, Max Carey Sr. and Ruth Carey.

A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, with the Rev. Mick Shriver presiding. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elara Caring Hospice or Sons of American Legion Post 76.

