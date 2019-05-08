James Brent Merriman, 69, known as Brent, Arcadia Township, died May 4, 2019.

He was born on Sept 25, 1949, in Frankfort, the son to the late James E. and Margaret Iverson Merriman.

Brent was a proud U.S. Army veteran who honorably served from 1970-1972.

Brent worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a rural mail carrier for 39 years. He enjoyed his job and all the people he interacted with in the post office and on his route including the dogs he always had a biscuit for.

Brent loved being in the outdoors whether hunting, fishing, hiking or in his garden. He received great pleasure sharing the bounty of his garden with many people. His home was an oasis filled with flowering plants, birds and the laughter of his many friends. Brent had a heart of love and compassion, shared liberally and humbly. He truly made a difference in all the lives he touched.

Brent had a special place in his life for his daughter, Lauren, whom he loved tremendously. Their relationship was rare and immensely cherished by each other.

He is survived by his daughter, Lauren Merriman (Will Sullivan); mother to his child, Kelly Putney; sister, Jill (David) Hall; brothers, Ed (Cheryl) Merriman, and Brad (Patti) Merriman and very good friend, Dan Putney.

To honor Brent's wish there will be no service. Cremation has taken place.

Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia, is in charge of arrangements.