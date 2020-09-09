James Edward Courtney, 76, entered Our Lord's Kingdom of Heaven, surrounded in prayer by his wife and daughters on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

Jim was born to the late John E. and Rosemarie Courtney on Oct. 10, 1943, in Port Huron, Michigan. He was united in marriage to Diane (Johnson) Courtney on June 22,1968, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Manistee, Michigan. He graduated from Northern Michigan University with a Bachelor of Business Degree, and retired after 31 years as an executive of General Telephone Electronics (GTE) and received numerous awards and recognition for his service to the company and communities in which he lived. After his retirement he pursued and earned a Degree of Master of Theological Studies from Ave Maria University. He loved working and volunteering his time and energy for our Lord and The Church all of his adult life teaching, lecturing, and serving anyway he could. He was a daily Communicant his entire life until his illness prevented him attending Mass at St. Ann Catholic Parish in Coppell, TX.

He leaves behind his high school sweetheart and loving wife, Diane Courtney and his 2 beloved daughters and sons-in-law, Kelley and Chris Cramer and Kerry and Jeremy Lustig and 6 Grandchildren, Kerry and Courtney Cramer, and Madison, Savannah, Nicholas and Isaac Lustig; his sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Tom Kubanek of Manistee, Michigan, brother and sister-in law, Tom and Kay Courtney of Great Falls, Montana; and brother, David Courtney of Racine, Wisconsin; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Donald and Constance Johnson of Manistee, Michigan; and numerous nephews and a niece. He was preceded in death by his youngest granddaughter, Gracie Ann Lustig; his mother and father-in-law, Vern and Sophie Johnson; sister-in-law, Dale (David) Courtney; and numerous aunts and uncles.

A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Ann Catholic Parish in Coppell, Texas, and he will be laid to rest next to his granddaughter, Gracie Ann Lustig, in the columbarium at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Keller, Texas. The family asks that in lieu of flowers that memorials be made in Jim's memory furthering God's work in this world to the American Life League.

The family extends a special thank you to everyone who has supported us with prayers and Masses and sending cards, letters, calls, flowers, and meals for all of us during this time.

Services under the direction of Rolling Oaks Funeral Home.