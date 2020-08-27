James "Jim" Erwin Smith, 80, of Grand Haven, formerly of Manistee, died peacefully at his home on Aug. 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was born on Sept. 24, 1939 in Manistee, Michigan to the late Gladys Smith and the late Max Hohne. He attended Manistee High School and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps as a special radio operator. He received the USMC Good Conduct Medal during his service. He married Phyllis A. Tyczkowski on June 15, 1963 in Manistee, Michigan at St. Joseph Catholic Church and they spent 57 wonderful years together.

After serving his country, Jim began working at the Ex-Cell-O Corporation until they closed operations in 1981. Jim retired at age 68 from LDP in Spring Lake, Michigan, as a production scheduler. Jim and Phyllis were members of the St. Patrick/St. Anthony Church in Grand Haven, Michigan. Jim enjoyed reading, fishing, hunting, puzzles, yard work, polka dancing, wood carving, watching the Spartans and the Lions and spending time with his beloved family.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Tyczkowski) Smith of Grand Haven; daughter Kelly (Dave) Greve of Manistee; son Scott Smith of Grand Haven; granddaughter Abby Greve of Traverse City; grandson Evan (Samantha) Greve of Alameda, California; brother Robert "Bud" (Gloria) Smith of Lakeland, Florida; sister-in-laws Bernadine Borucki of Traverse City, Dolores Tyczkowski and Pat Tyczkowski both of Manistee; aunt Dorothy Witkowski of Manistee; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law Nick (Martha) Tyczkowski; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Floyd (Jeanette) Tyczkowski, Marion (Lois) Tykoski, Joseph Tyczkowski, Robert Borucki and Sally (Robert) Hansen.

A visitation will take place in honor of Jim on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at 1 p.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Manistee, Michigan. Military Honors and burial will take place at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Manistee followed by a luncheon.

Please share a memory with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.