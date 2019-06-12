James Everett Millard, 88, of Manistee, Michigan, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at home.

He was born on Feb. 1, 1931, in Chicago to Everett and Viola (Morgan) Millard. He graduated from Chicago Vocational High School and joined the military service as a U.S. Marine. He served in Korea during the Korean War. He retired from the U.S. Marine Corps as a Master Sergeant with 20 years of military service.

He was employed by J.G. Bowman & Company in Chicago. He later moved to Lansing, Illinois, and then moved to Hammond, Indiana. He retired from Sears Roebuck & Co. in Hammond and Merrillville, Indiana, with 28 years of service.

He married Mary Lou Cinotti of Hammond, Indiana, on Nov. 2, 1957. They have two sons, Charles Everett (Tawni) Millard, of Mooresville, North Carolina, and Steven James (Sue) Millard, of Carmel, Indiana. Their five grandchildren are Sam, of Greenville, North Carolina, Max, of Wilmington, North Carolina, Quinn, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Jenna, and Eric both of Carmel, Indiana.

He was a deacon of the First Presbyterian Church of Hammond and a member of the Bear Lake United Methodist Church. He was a member and later an alternate on the Onekama Township Zoning Board of Appeals.

He retired in 1992 and he and his wife moved to their home on Lake Michigan in Pierport, in Onekama Township. They later moved to Manistee, Michigan, and enjoyed time spent on Portage Lake. He enjoyed walking the Lake Michigan beach, working in his grape arbor, greenhouse, and gardens, and especially making projects with his grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee with

Lay Minister Betty Hull officiating. Military Honors and a luncheon will follow. Visitation with the family will be at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Cremation has taken place.

Memorials in James name may be directed to the Wagoner Center (Manistee County Council on Aging).

Visit James personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.