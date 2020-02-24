James Floyd Krolczyk, 79, of Manistee, passed away Feb. 1, 2020, after a long and brave battle with dementia.

Born in Manistee, Michigan, he was the son of Floyd and Genevieve Krolczyk. Jim graduated from St. Joseph's High School in 1958, and soon left to attend Michigan State University in East Lansing. His musical mastery of always playing in bands in high school and college, earned him a spot in the Spartan Marching and Concert Bands under the direction of the esteemed Leonard Falcone. As the story goes, Mr. Falcone was the only person Jim was ever afraid of! His dedication to the university he loved continued as a member of the MSU Alumni Band which included playing at State games and even traveling to Europe as a proud Spartan.

Jim's passion for music led him to teaching/directing musicals at Owosso, Bear Lake, Brethren, Gaylord and the Michigan Migrant Program in Manistee. As a gifted musician, Jim could play tuba, trombone, accordion, piano, banjo and guitar and instilled the joy of music in everyone he touched, but especially his two children whom he loved to jam with. He was in his element in the woods hunting or playing the keys on his baby grand piano in the living room. Of his many musical joys, being a lifelong member of the Scottville Clown Band for over 40 years was near the top of his list. He loved a parade and was always in the first row marching with his smile and big personality. Jim directed and founded the Merry Trombone Christmas during the Victorian Sleighbell Parade in Manistee and played piano for years at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility, bringing joy to all the residents.

Because his door was always open and he was a great host who loved a party, the restaurant business was Jim's niche for years in Onekama and Oscoda. When he returned to Manistee for good after living across the state, Jim was the owner and operator of his own vending business, but found his calling as a leader and visionary being the chair of the Manistee County Board of Commissioners. You definitely wanted Jim with you, not against you!

Nearly all in his circle were recipients of his joking and prankster ways. You could bet on a "piano only" version of Happy Birthday played especially for you during a speechless phone call or voicemail. Everyone loved listening to Jim's stories, even if they did get juiced up each and every time! Besides music and Michigan State, he had a love for hunting white tails, cottontails, Nebraska pheasants, fishing, skiing, Corvettes, growing flowers and all animals. His love and respect for the water led him to be a great swimmer and mariner. If you were on the Big Lake, you wanted Jim behind the wheel of your vessel.

He loved his Green and White and laughing with his friends, but his biggest smile came from spending time with family, especially his two children, Jacki and Tim. Jim's smile, laughter and shenanigans will truly be missed by all of us.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Jacki Krolczyk, of Pierport; son, Tim, of St. Clair Shores; and sister, Mary Beth (Dean) Neitzert, of Quincy; as well as several special nieces, nephews; and cousins. Much gratitude to special friends Gerry and Mary Haw, and the mother of his children Mary Ann for their constant love and support. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Genevieve; and baby brother, Joseph.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Divine Mercy Parish Catholic Church (formally St. Joseph's) in Manistee. Visitation will take place at the church one hour prior to the funeral Mass.

GO GREEN!

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.