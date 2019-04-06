Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Francis Mayer Sr..

James Francis Mayer Sr., 71, of Manistee, Michigan, died unexpectedly Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Manistee.

He was born on May 6, 1947, in Frankfort, Michigan, and was the son of the late Norman R. and Marie L. (Wendt) Mayer. He attended Onekama High School. Jim was also known by many of his friends by his nicknames of "Zeppy" and "Red". He enjoyed fishing off of the first street pier and ice fishing on many of the local lakes, and he was also an avid deer hunter all of his life.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Carmen and Adam Stansberry, of Minneapolis, Minnesota; his son, James F. Mayer Jr., of Auburn Hills, Michigan; three grandchildren, Trevor, Clayton and Joshua Stansberry; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Mary J. and Robert Neskey, of Lewiston, Michigan, and Gretchen Stuckum, of Manistee, Michigan. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him.

Jim was also preceded in death by his brother, Norman R. Mayer Jr.; and by his brother-in-law, Duane "Dewey" Stuckum.

According to Jim's wishes cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time.

Cards and condolences may be forwarded to the Herbert Funeral Home, 706 Kosciusko St., Manistee, MI 49660, which is in charge of funeral arrangements.