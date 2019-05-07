James H. Sheppard, 87, of Ludington passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019.

He was born Dec. 11, 1931, in Fremont to Kenneth and Edith (Holcomb) Sheppard. He graduated from Fremont High School in 1950. Jim was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1951. He was fighting on the front line of the Korean War the day the Armistice was signed on July 27, 1953, ending the war. He was awarded two Bronze Stars. After his honorable discharge, Jim returned home and attended Western Michigan University where he received his certification in HVAC. He also played football for WMU.

On Jan. 29, 1955, Jim married the love of his life, MaryAnn Mack. They made their home near Kalamazoo where Jim worked as a Chemical Operator for the Upjohn Chemical Company for over 33 years. He retired in 1990 and he and MaryAnn moved to Ludington.

After retirement Jim and MaryAnn opened MaryAnn's Antiques in Manistee. Jim loved his dealers, considering them his "other" family. In his spare time Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing. He traveled to many places to fish both freshwater and salt water. Jim also enjoyed spending time with his friends on the golf course. He was known for his generosity and willingness to help others.

Jim will be greatly missed by his beloved wife, MaryAnn; his son, James (Karen) Sheppard, of Greenville; his grandchildren, Kristen (Eren) Guzelaydin, of Dexter; and Jamison Sheppard, of Bellaire; his sister, Kay Zielesch, of Florida; and his brothers, Kent (Cindy) and Gary (Karen) Sheppard, of Fremont.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by two sons, Joseph Kenneth and David Wayne.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends beginning at noon.

Memorial contributions in Jim's name may be directed to .

Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.