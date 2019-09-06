James Harvey Stringham age 75 of Manistee, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at his home in Manistee.

He was born on Aug. 23, 1944 in Jackson, son of the late Harvey J. and Marcella (Lowe) Stringham. He was a graduate of Vandercook High School in Jackson, with the class of 1962. He attended Jackson Business University and received his associate's degree in Business. Jim served as a Specialist 5th Class in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from Nov. 10, 1966 until Nov. 6, 1968. He married Katherine Lucille Ronau on June 14, 1986 in Wellston.

During his working career, Jim was employed at Bullen's Fuel and Supply and at Sears Roebuck both in Jackson, Green's Hardware and Brooklyn Products both in Brooklyn, Onekama Supply in Onekama, the Ace Hardware store in both Manistee and Onekama, and at Ware Hardware in Manistee.

He was a life member of the Salt City Chapter No.43 of Manistee, where he served as commander for eight years and treasurer for four years and was the service officer for 14 years. He was also a life member of the VFW Walsh Post No. 4499 of Manistee. He served as the Manistee County Veterans Councilor for many years, was a member of the Manistee County United Veterans Council and their Ritual Squad Team, National Order of Trench Rats - a sub organization of the and the Michigan Veterans Alliance. Jim was the recipient of the Quilt of Valor Award and the Volunteers Service Plaque from the Manistee County United Veterans Council. His other hobbies included hunting, fishing and working on his genealogy.

He is survived by his wife, Katherine L. Stringham of Manistee, two sons and daughters in-law, Vance and Mary Jo Stringham of Roscommon and Jason and Gretchen Stringham of Traverse City, five grandchildren; Samantha (James) Willard, Tabatha, Tjaden, Annah and Marcella and by three great grandchildren; Avonlea, Shaun and Autumn Willard. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Marcella (Lowe) Stringham and by his two sisters and brothers in-law, Carol Lee and Harley Hemminger and by Pricell Jean and Leonard Meyers.

Funeral Services will be held Monday Sept. 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee, where military honors will be given by the Manistee County United Veterans Council Ritual Squad following the funeral service. The family will receive friends on Monday one hour prior to the funeral service.

Final interment will take place at the National Great Lakes Cemetery in Holly, with graveside military honors on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.