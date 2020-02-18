James J. "Toad" Ledbetter, Age 62 of Filer City, died unexpectedly Wednesday February 12, 2020.

He was born on April 3, 1957 in Kalamazoo, the son of James and Margaret E. (Golladay) Ledbetter, Jr. He was a 1975 graduate of Harper Creek High School in Battle Creek. Employed as a carpenter, roofer and woodworker, "Toad" was big into music, especially rock n' roll whether around a campfire or at a concert.

Survivors in addition to his parents of Filer City are his siblings; Ronald (Terry) Ledbetter and Dian Ledbetter both of Manistee, as well as several nieces and nephews.

James was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law; Penny Jean and Steven Hicks.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

