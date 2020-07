Memorial services for James J. "Toad" Ledbetter, 62, of Filer City, will be held at noon Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Manistee Church of Christ.

A luncheon will follow. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:30 a.m. until time of service.

Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Michigan or Homeward Bound.

Arrangements are by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.