James L. Kott, 84, of Manistee, Michigan, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Michigan.

He was born on March 10, 1935, in Manistee, Michigan, son of the late Stanley and Lucille (Zielinski) Kott.

He served in the United States Army from Feb. 4, 1958, until Jan. 18, 1960. stationed in Germany. Jim married Carol M. Raczkowski on March 24, 1966, at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Shrine Catholic Church in Manistee. They celebrated over 53 years of marriage together before his death. After his release from the service Jim sailed on the Great Lakes for several years. Then purchased the taxi business in Manistee and became owner and operator of the Chippewa Taxi and Auto Sales and had worked till the present time. He was a member of the Divine Mercy Parish (St. Mary of Mount Carmel Shrine Church) of Manistee.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Kott; his daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Brian Slawinsk; and his son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Nicole Kott, all of Manistee, Michigan; four grandchildren, Clayton (Justine) Slawinski, Austin Slawinski (Sara Schultz), Evan Slawinski and Hope Slawinski; two great-grandsons, Henry and Alexander Slawinski, all of Manistee, Michiganl; two sisters and three brothers-in-law, Joyce and Robert Radke, of Manistee, Michigan, Patricia and Ralph (Dave) Bishop, of Utica, Michigan, Dean Hagadone, of Sterling Heights, Michigan; one brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Sally Kott, of Manistee, Michigan; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Leon and Kathy Raczkowski, of Rochester Hills, Michigan. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Gerald Kott and Thomas Kott; and a sister, Elaine Hagadone.

According to his wishes Mass of Christian Funerals will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with the Rev. Zeljko Guberovic celebrant.

The family will receive friends at the church on Monday morning, one hour prior to the funeral service. A luncheon for family and friends will immediately follow the mass at the St. Joseph Parish Center.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.