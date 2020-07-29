James Ledbetter Jr., 88, of Filer City, died Sunday July 26, 2020, at his home.

He was born Oct. 24, 1931, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the son of the late James H. and Loella O. (Sutton) Ledbetter. He graduated from Otsego High School. James married Margaret E. Golladay at the Methodist Church in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Jan. 7, 1949.

He was employed at Southerland Paper Company for five years and finished his career at Consumers Power Company as a Hydro Operator for 40 years, retiring November 1993. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Manistee. He served 10 years as a volunteer fireman in Otsego; and having been an Eagle Scout, he served 13 years as a Scoutmaster and Cubmaster BSA in Otsego.

James is survived by his wife, Margaret of Filer City; son, Ronald and wife, Terri Ledbetter, of Manistee; daughter, Dian Ledbetter, of Filer City; six grandchildren, Kelley Brinegar, Leslie (Charlie) Dickson, Justin Hicks, Evan Ledbetter, Cristy (Matt) Woods, Jacklyn (Jeremy Pyle; and 21 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter and son-in-law, Penny and Steve Hicks, of Greenfield, Indiana; and his son, James J. (Toad) Ledbetter, of Manistee.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the Manistee Church of Christ with Elder James Brand officiating. Visitation will commence at 12:30 p.m. Please visit James' personal book of memories page at www.oakgrovefh.com to share a photo or story with his family.

The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.