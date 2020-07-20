James Radford Bowen, 45, of Manistee, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Brunswick, Georgia on Feb. 24, 1975, and was a graduate of Brunswick High School Class of 1993. On Nov. 21, 2009, he married Lacey Lynn McDougall at the Manistee United Methodist Church.

James was employed as a caregiver by Moore Living Connections. He was a member of the Masons, and an avid hunter and fisherman.

Survivors include his wife Lacey Bowen, two sons; James Radford Bowen II and Nels Jackson Bowen; his mother Connie K. Bowen; mother-in-law Lisa McDougall, and father-in-law Nels McDougall. Numerous cousins also survive.

He was preceded in death by his father Troy Bowen.

Private family services will be held.

Please visit James's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com to share a memory with the family. Arrangements are by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.