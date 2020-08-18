James "Jim" Yonker, 92, went to be with his Lord Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Yonker; son-in-law, Tim Fairchild; sisters, Ruth Porter and Alice Cannon.

He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Carlene Fairchild (Michael Kowalski), Kent (Debbie) Yonker, Carolee (Jeff) Skinkle, MaryAnn (Dan) Carlton; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Posthuma; dear friend, Rose Wilson; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family memorial service will be held at a later date and time.

In honor of Jim and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mission Aviation Fellowship. The family welcomes memories and messages in their guest book online at www.cookcares.com.