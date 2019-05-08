James Stephen Berish Sr., 96, of St. Clair Shores, Michigan, died April 20, 2019, at his home in St. Clair Shores, Michigan.

He was born Dec. 7, 1922, in Masontown, Pennsylvania, to Martin and Mary Ellen (Blaho) Berish.

He will be sadly missed by his brother, Robert (Betty) Berish and family, of Masontown, Pennsylvania; children, Jenny Lynn (Dave) Gaffigan, Larry Spillman and Kelly St. Onge, all of metro Detroit, Michigan; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Evellyn June (nee Pierce) Berish; his second wife, Paulette Henriette (nee Fontaine) Berish; and his step daughter, Scarlett (nee Spillman) Otzel.

A memorial service was held on April 27, 2019, at Kaul Funeral Home in Roseville, Michigan, with Fr. Gary Morelli officiating. He will be buried in his hometown of Masontown, Pennsylvania, at St. Agnes Roman Catholic Cemetery on May 10, 2019, with Fr. William Berkey of St. Francis of Assisi officiating.

Following enlistment and Boot Camp and Naval Training at Great Lakes, Jim served in the U.S. Navy during World War II in North Africa repairing coding equipment; he earned multiple commendations. Following honorable discharge from the Navy, Jim had careers in the tool and die industry in metro Detroit followed by being a successful realtor.

He lived most of his life within sight of water, first right on Lake St. Clair followed by St. Clair Shores with Lake St. Clare nearby. Jim loved being with his family, traveling and was an avid fisherman his entire life. After retirement from being a realtor, Jim and Paulette traveled in the wintertime to Puerto Penasco, Mexico, and later Texas in their fifth wheel trailer.

Early in life he fished inland lakes, then for walleye and pike in Lake St. Clair, Canada and the Detroit and St. Clair rivers, and finally for salmon when they were introduced into Lake Michigan in the late 1960s. For decades Jim and his brother Bob, from Masontown, would fish in the summer/fall for salmon, eventually some of the Berish kids joined in, Jimmy, Cory and Dave from Masontown. Jim bought a 24 foot SeaRay Weekender cruiser in the mid-1970s and initially used it on Lake St. Clair. Soon he turned it into his salmon fishing boat for Lake Michigan. He had a small home in Manistee, Michigan, across from Reitz Park. Many, many salmon were joyfully harvested from Lake Michigan from the port of Manistee by the Berish boys.

Jim was 96, he was married to Paulette for 47 years, and she passed away at age 94 just a few weeks ago. Jim led a full life and will be greatly missed by his children, step children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and their spouses and significant others, and all the Berish family in Masontown.