Janel Diane Rhodea, 62 of Manistee, died unexpectedly April 8, 2019 in Ann Arbor.



She was born June 23, 1956 in Dearborn, the daughter of James and Joanne (Blodgett) Sievert. The family moved to Onekama where Janel graduated from high school in 1974. After high school Janel worked at various jobs including Century Boat and Martin Marietta.



Her true passion was in sewing and she made doll clothes and other crafts which she sold at craft shows in the area. Janel loved to make quilts and she made many baby quilts as grandchildren and nieces and nephews were born. The last few years she had her own long-arm quilting business, making friends out of her many customers.



Janel had a strong, unwavering faith in her Lord, and she worshipped at First Baptist Church in Bear Lake where she also taught Sunday School and helped in other ways. Janel loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.



On March 10, 1979, Janel married Harold Rhodea who survives her. She is also survived by her children; Molly (Steven) Houser of Fort Riley, Kansas, Seth (Carly) Rhodea of Cass City, Benjamin Rhodea of Wellston and Samuel (Silvia) Rhodea of Manistee, 7 grandchildren, her mother Joanne Sievert of Onekama, brother John (Carla) Sievert of Arcadia, Jenny (Bruce) Argetsinger of Bear Lake, Jerome Sievert of Onekama, Jason (Mindy) Sievert of Onekama and Joel (Vickey) Sievert of Bear Lake as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Janel was preceded in death by her father.



Services for Janel will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13 at First Baptist Church in Bear Lake with Pastor Jaimie Parlette officiating, Visitation will be held Friday, April 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Manistee.



Memorial contributions in Janel's name can be directed to the First Baptist Church Building Fund or a .



Please visit Janel's personal page at



Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.



