1/
Janet Elaine Keillor
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Elaine Keillor, 83, of Bear Lake, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at home with her family by her side. She was born Nov. 22, 1936, in Bear Lake, the daughter of Eli and Esther (Harju) Johnson.

Janet worked alongside her husband, Larry, at Bernie's Service and later, Northstar Automotive, as bookkeeper. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, gardening and spending time with her family. She was active in her children's lives, serving as Den Mother and Brownie Leader. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and loved one to many.

Janet is survived by her husband of 66 years, Larry D. Keillor of Bear Lake; her children, Jon (Diane) Keillor, Michael (Norma) Keillor, Patti (Floyd) Bowling, James (Lynette) Keillor and Lisa (Ben) Reed; her grandchildren, Kenneth (Brittany) Keillor, Eryn (Derek) Guikema, Ryan Keillor, Rachael (Josh) Fredenburg, Randi (Brent) Alferink, Robby (Erika) Girven, Braden Bowling, Briann (Mason) Swidorski, Camren Bowling, Mackenzie Keillor, Tyler Keillor, Monika (Jared) Lutz, Aleaha Reed, Nadia Reed, Joeb Reed and Malee Reed; her brother, Orville (Betty) Johnson; her sisters-in-law, Judy Johnson, Lynda (Jerome) Kenny and Sue (Cary) Tate; her brother-in-law, Tim (Julie) Keillor; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Eli and Esther Johnson; her in-laws, Bernie and Kathryn Keillor; her son, Kenneth Keillor; her sister, Viola Walburn; her brother and sister-in-law, Eli (Kay) Johnson Jr.; and her brother, Wayne Johnson.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home in Kaleva.

Memorial contributions may be made to InTeliCare Hospice.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
TERWILLIGER FUNERAL HOME - Kaleva
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
TERWILLIGER FUNERAL HOME - Kaleva
9188 Osmo Street
Kaleva, MI 49645
(231) 362-3575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved