Janet Elaine Keillor, 83, of Bear Lake, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at home with her family by her side. She was born Nov. 22, 1936, in Bear Lake, the daughter of Eli and Esther (Harju) Johnson.
Janet worked alongside her husband, Larry, at Bernie's Service and later, Northstar Automotive, as bookkeeper. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, gardening and spending time with her family. She was active in her children's lives, serving as Den Mother and Brownie Leader. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and loved one to many.
Janet is survived by her husband of 66 years, Larry D. Keillor of Bear Lake; her children, Jon (Diane) Keillor, Michael (Norma) Keillor, Patti (Floyd) Bowling, James (Lynette) Keillor and Lisa (Ben) Reed; her grandchildren, Kenneth (Brittany) Keillor, Eryn (Derek) Guikema, Ryan Keillor, Rachael (Josh) Fredenburg, Randi (Brent) Alferink, Robby (Erika) Girven, Braden Bowling, Briann (Mason) Swidorski, Camren Bowling, Mackenzie Keillor, Tyler Keillor, Monika (Jared) Lutz, Aleaha Reed, Nadia Reed, Joeb Reed and Malee Reed; her brother, Orville (Betty) Johnson; her sisters-in-law, Judy Johnson, Lynda (Jerome) Kenny and Sue (Cary) Tate; her brother-in-law, Tim (Julie) Keillor; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Eli and Esther Johnson; her in-laws, Bernie and Kathryn Keillor; her son, Kenneth Keillor; her sister, Viola Walburn; her brother and sister-in-law, Eli (Kay) Johnson Jr.; and her brother, Wayne Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home in Kaleva.
Memorial contributions may be made to InTeliCare Hospice.
The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.