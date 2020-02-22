Janet Peterson, 66, passed away on Feb. 12, 2020, in Bradenton, Florida.

She was the daughter of Muriel (Beldo) Peterson and the late Walter Peterson.

Jani graduated from Brethren High School (1971) and received her MSW from U of M. She followed a career in social work until her first stroke at the age of 49 when she and her husband moved back to her home town of Kaleva and spent winters in Florida.

She was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her husband, Stanley Seltzer; her mother, Muriel Peterson; and two sisters and their husbands, Marilyn Peterson and Mark Welter and Lori and Kirk Gyson; and several nieces, nephews, and greats who adored her.

A private celebration of Jani's life is planned by the family.