Janice Fay Kuriger, 71, of Manistee, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.

As per her wishes, a family graveside committal service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, May 10, 2019, at Maple Grove Cemetery in Free Soil, where she will be laid to rest by her parents, Charles and Stella Jones.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, Ludington, is in charge of arrangements.

