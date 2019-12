Jean Ann Ward, 74, of Manistee, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at her home while fighting a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born Oct. 25, 1945, in Manistee and was the daughter of the late Leonard and Jean M. (Washneski) Raczkowski.

A complete obituary will be published in Saturday's edition of paper. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.