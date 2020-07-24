Jean Anne Doherty Maiville entered the world at the start of the Great Depression and passed away in the middle of the Great Pandemic. The beginning and the end of her life were trying times -- but that middle section was full of the things that make life worthwhile.

Born March 7, 1928, she grew up in Grosse Pointe and was graduated from Grosse Pointe High in 1945, after skipping a grade, and, as valedictorian. She always had a passion for teaching young children to read, and entered the Education School at Michigan State College, (it wasn't a university until 1955). At Michigan State she met a young man named George Maiville who needed tutoring in biology, (largely because he never did his homework according to her). They fell in love and were married in 1948. Jean taught first and second grade while George taught agriculture. They were also busy having four children in five years.

For a time, George worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture which gave Jean the "opportunity" to teach in St. Johns, Saline and Ovid-Elsie, while raising four children and not having a car while George was on the road. She did it. Life slowed down a little bit when the family moved to Manistee, MI=ichigan. There, Jean found the time to complete a master's degree in reading from Michigan State. She was instrumental in developing several different reading delivery models for Title 1 and Chapter 3 reading programs in the state of Michigan.

She worked in Manistee until her retirement, but continued to volunteer as a reading tutor for several nyears. She also had time to develop a love of crafting; working with stained glass, cross stitch and costuming. Most of her craft products became presents for her teacher friends, children and grandchildren.

At 60 she resumed playing the viola and played for 25 years, many of them with the Benzie Area Symphony. She also loved playing harmonica. George and Jean enjoyed travel: both domestic and international, and she took great pride in her accomplishment of eating a grub in the Australian Outback.

They made friends wherever they went and enjoyed visits from the people they met on their world travels. They also traveled with their classic car club and occasionally gave demonstrations on Model T assembly.

When they became road-weary, George and Jean became snowbirds; spending winters at River Haven Park in Punta Gorda, Florida, and summers at their house in Manistee, Michigan. When Jean eventually slowed down enough, she reluctantly agreed to move to Chelsea Retirement Community. The reluctance eventually diminished as she recognized the potential for increased bridge-playing opportunities. She also appreciated the rich spiritual life that CRC afforded. But the COVID-19 crisis caused an increased sense of isolation as the facility was forced to lock down. The lockdown kept the virus at bay, but the isolation, in conjunction with chronic heart failure, proved fatal. Jean Anne Doherty Maiville died July 16, 2020.

She is survived by her sister, Nancy Becker (Clarence); children, Brian (Candy Burns), Robin, Mark (Yvonne Zammit, and Yvonne's daughter Meghan and her children Emma and Eva); grandchildren, Maggie, Joseph,(Ashley) and Steven Vander Bor (Stephanie Andring); great-grandchild, Zelda; along with numerous nephews and nieces.

Burial will take place at North Park Cemetery in Luther, Michigan, at a time and date to be determined. An Ice Cream Social Memorial will also be held in Punta Gorda, Florida, time and date also to be determined.

Contributions in Jean's name may be made to Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres) or The Sierra Club.