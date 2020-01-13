Jeanne Margaret Domres, age 81 of Manistee was called to her heavenly home by our Lord Jesus Christ on Christmas morning at the Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac.

She was born on April 10, 1938 in Manistee, daughter of the late LaVerne and Margaret (McFadzen) Domres. She was a graduate of Manistee High School class of 1956. As a young lady, she was employed at Jebavy Sorenson Orchards, later retiring from the Hardy Salt Company.

Jeanne's unwavering faith in God supported her in her physical struggle and ultimately gave her the peace that passes all understanding. She was often called to pray for family, friends and those unknown to her obediently listening to God's call. She was a true "Prayer Warrior" and a testimony to all who knew her.

She is survived by one niece, Denise (Steven) Cooley of Mesick, one nephew David Potter of Brethren, her spiritual daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Steve Duchon of Manistee. Many great-nieces and nephews also survive her.

Jean was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and David Potter Sr.

A Memorial service and a time of remembrance for family and friends will be held on Saturday January 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee with Rev. Joyce Newman officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, one hour prior to the service at 1 p.m. Burial of her cremated remains will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery also in Manistee in the spring of 2020.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.