Jeanette C. Smock, age 85, of Manistee died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Dec. 23, 1934 in Filer Township, Michigan, daughter of the late Casimer and Gertrude (Witucki) Ozdych. A complete obituary will be published in the Monday, March 9 edition.

