Jeanette C. Smock, age 85 of Manistee. Died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born on Dec. 23, 1934 in Filer Township and was the daughter of the late Casimer and Gertrude (Witucki) Ozdych. She was a graduate of St. Joseph High School in Manistee with the class of 1952. She obtained her nursing degree from Our Lady of Victory Nursing School in Buffalo, New York in 1954 and returned to Manistee to work at Mercy Hospital then transitioned to West Shore Hospital. While at West Shore she worked in several departments - admitting, switchboard and medical records. She then transferred to West Shore Health Connection and retired in December 2005.

She was a member of the Divine Mercy Parish in Manistee, (St. Joseph Catholic Church), where she was an active member of the church choir and the St. Joseph Rosary - Altar Society. She was inducted into the Manistee Catholic Central Hall of Fame. Jeanette enjoyed knitting, crocheting, cooking and baking, walking, traveling and making rosaries and still found time to volunteer at Manistee Catholic Central School. She frequently took time to drive someone who could not drive themselves to attend church or MCC school function. She also volunteered her time to visit residents and help take them to mass at Medical Care Facility.

She is survived by three daughters and sons in-law, Barbara and Brian Forbes of Manistee, Lynn and Richard Mack of Fountain, and Deborah and Christopher Sorenson of Manistee, her son and daughter in-law, Kevin and Annie Smock of DeWitt, seven grandchildren, Drs. Aaron (Jen) Forbes, Sarah (Jeremy) Peacock, Ryan Mack, Kelly Mack, Courtney Sorenson, Maegan Sorenson and Emilee Smock, nine great grandchildren and two sisters in-law, Joanne Ozdych and Penny Ozdych. Numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends also survive her.

She was preceded in death by her parents Casimer and Gertrude Ozdych, her sister, Sister Elizabeth Ozdych and by her two brothers, Valentine "Bill" Ozdych and Lee Ozdych.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon on Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with Rev. Zeljko Guberovic celebrant. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Manistee.

Relatives, friends and the members of the St. Joseph Rosary Society will pray the Rosary on Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. following Adoration at the church, where the family will receive friends following the Rosary until mass begins.

A memorial will be established in Jeanette's name for the Divine Mercy Parish Restoration Fund. Envelopes will be available at the church on Friday morning.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.