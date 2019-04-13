Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Blythe Veach.

Jeanne Blythe Veach, 91, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, with her family at her side.

The daughter of Fred and Wilhelmina (Brown) Garber, she was born Oct. 1, 1927, in Detroit. Jeanne graduated from Cass Tech High School in Detroit and then Harper Grace School of Nursing in 1949.

She married Jim Veach in 1950. While raising her family, she did volunteer nursing at local health fairs and drug rehabilitation clinics. She was camp nurse at the Troop 401 Rifle River Boy scout camp that she and Jim ran for 20 years. She was an avid outdoors person in her youth and, as an adult, enjoyed cross country skiing, canoeing and camping. With a station wagon of four boys, Jim and Jeanne drove down many a country road exploring Michigan and all the "hysterical markers". In 1985, they retired to Manistee to renovate a farmhouse and open the Manistee Country House, a B&B, which they ran for 16 yrs. Her quiet spiritual guidance was through active participation at Village Presbyterian and Good Shepherd Lutheran churches: getting her boys to bible study and choir practice, singing in the choir herself and volunteering for youth group, church council and funeral luncheons.

She was preceded in death by Jim in 2002.

She is survived by her brother Fred and Pat Garber, of Redford; four sons, John and Pat, of Manistee, David, of Livonia, Paul and Lisa, of Grand Haven, and Peter and Anne, of Dearborn; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service in her honor will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St James Presbyterian Church in Redford. Guests can meet with the family 30 min prior, at the church. She will be interred with Jim at White Chapel Cemetery Troy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Lakeshore Assisted Living-income based program at lakeshore.baruchsls.org or Heritage House and Homestead Farm Museum in Essexville, P.O. Box 103, Essexville MI.

Honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place. To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Jeanne's guestbook or to share a memory, please visit www.MichiganCremation.com.