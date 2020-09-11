Jeanne K. Crampton, 1930-2020, passed away peacefully on Sept. 5, 2020 from complications of dementia. She was born in Detroit to Adolph Salo and Myrtle Riegle Salo, of Kaleva and Mesick. Though the family lived in Detroit, they spent summers at their cabin on Bear Lake's north shore. When Jeanne married Bill Crampton of Manistee, they built their own cabin next door to the Salos, and after many years in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Clearwater, Florida (returning to Bear Lake each summer), they retired to the north shore in 1987.

Jeanne, a lifelong environmentalist, was involved in many conservation and land protection projects in Minnesota, Florida and Michigan. She was a longtime member of the Minnesota League of Women Voters, where she held the State Environmental Chair for many years. In Minnesota she worked very hard to get bottle deposit legislation passed, and served on the boards of both Pleasanton Township Planning and Zoning and the Manistee Conservation District. She helped organize Beach Sweep, was an active member of the Spirit of the Woods Conservation Club, counted frogs each spring and much more. Maintaining the natural beauty of the land and water were priorities for her.

Also important to her were the annual trips to her winter home in San Felipe, Baja California, Mexico. Every fall she and Bill traveled across the country to their trailer in the desert near the Sea of Cortez. After Bill's death in 1997, Jeanne continued to drive her camper, herself and her cats the 2,000-plus miles south to Baja, typically visiting state and national parks along the way. Jeanne loved the desert, culture and people of Mexico and missed them very much when her health no longer permitted the trip.

Despite her issues with dementia, Jeanne's strong sense of humor sustained her through the health issues she had near the end of her life.

Jeanne is survived by her daughters, Kaye and Gayle Crampton; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Gracie. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Bill Crampton.

The family is very grateful to Bobbie Schultz, whose loving care to Jeanne in her last years will always be appreciated, and also want to thank Hospice of Michigan for their help and kindness.

Because of the pandemic, no memorial is planned at this time. The family will hold a celebration of her life to be announced at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Homeward Bound Animal Shelter of Manistee, Michigan; Hospice of Michigan; or any of the numerous community organizations in which Jeanne was active during her life.

Please share a memory with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.