Jeanne Leslie Jennings, 82, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019.

Jeanne was born on June 15, 1936, to the late Louis and Gertrude (Begley) Joly in Detroit, Michigan.

She was married to Henry Olszewski in Detroit, Michigan, in 1959, who preceded her in death in 1967; and to Donald Jennings, of Manistee, in 1989, who preceded her in death in 2003.

She is survived by her three children, Mark (Amy) Leslie, of Ann Arbor, Susan Leslie, of Ypsilanti, and James (Donna) Leslie, of Glendale California; two grandchildren, Lauren Leslie, of Ann Arbor, and Justin Leslie, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; one brother, John Joly, of Bothell, Washington; sisters, Patricia Householder, of Brighton; Ann Stevens, of Allen Park, Mary Lou (Dean) Lucas, of Walnut Creek, California, and Katherine Hall, of Fairfax, Virginia; stepchildren, Patrick (Martha) Jennings, Ellen Foote, Martha Weiland, Barbara (Jon) Austin, Francis (Grace) Jennings, Elizabeth Jennings, Joseph (Sarah) Jennings, James Jennings, and John (Jennifer) Jennings, 13 step grandchildren, three step great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

Her parents; brother, James Joly; and sister, Margaret Jennings, preceded her in death.

Jeanne obtained a master's degree in special education at Wayne State University in the early 1970s and moved her family to Ann Arbor in 1976. She was a devoted mother to her children. She taught special education at Milan Public Schools and Ann Arbor Public Schools from which she retired in 1990. Jeanne and Don enjoyed their retirement years together living in northern Michigan, traveling the world and spending time with friends and family.

Jeanne lovingly cared for Don during a long illness until his death in 2003. Jeanne was an avid art lover and she volunteered as a docent at the University of Michigan Museum of Art where she enjoyed educating young people about the beauty and history of art. She volunteered regularly at Food Gatherers in Ann Arbor and at the Salvation Army.

Jeanne enjoyed reading, traveling, walking on the Lake Michigan beach, collecting beach glass and spending time with dear friends in Manistee.

She spent the last years of her life at home with Mark and Amy assisted by her friend and caregiver Mozelle Clayton Rhodes and then finally at Huron Woods in Ann Arbor where she was lovingly cared for by staff, friends and family.

A memorial service will be held 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Huron Woods, followed by a private burial in Manistee.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .