Jeffery A. Plamondon, 71, of Manistee, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Aug. 23, 1947 in Manistee, son of the late Luke L. and Virginia J. (Labacz) Plamondon.

A complete obituary will be published in the Friday edition of the Manistee News Advocate. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.