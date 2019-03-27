Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Allen Bottrell.

Jeffrey Allen Bottrell, 61, of Manistee died Tuesday morning March 26, 2019, surrounded by his family following a 20 year battle with MS.

He was born on May 5, 1957, in Manistee the son of the late Howard S. and Betty Jane (Johnson) Bottrell. He was a 1975 graduate of Manistee High School. On March 20, 2004, he married Karen (Peterson) Solis in Ludington.

Jeff was employed in oil field maintenance by Team Services. He was a member of Saint Mary's of Mount Carmel Shrine.

An outdoorsman, he loved to cut wood, hunt for morel mushrooms, camp, hunt and fish. He loved Detroit Red Wing Hockey and especially loved his time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Bottrell, of Manistee; his children, Heather (Tom) Bajtka, Michael (Crystal) Bottrell, Sarah (Roger) Ross, Andrea Bottrell and Marisa Solis, all of Manistee, and Elisa (Jake) Wiley, of Bend, Oregon; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Terry (Greg) Beattie and Susan (Ron) Budnik; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and the mother of his children, Gaye (Martin) Guillen.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jim Bottrell.

No services are planned. Memorials in Jeff's name may be directed to Munson Hospice.

"I Have MS, But MS Does Not Have Me."