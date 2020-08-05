Jeffrey Delbert Wright, 46, of Manistee died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Jan. 17, 1974, in Traverse City, Michigan, the son of the late Delbert Paul and Barbara Lynne (Green) Wright. He was a graduate of Manistee High School Class of 1992 and earned his associate degree from West Shore Community College. He married Pamela R. Gilbert on Oct. 17, 1998, at Saint Paul's Lutheran Church in Manistee.

Jeff had been employed as an engineer at Custom Packaging and was currently employed by Orchard Beach Aviation.

He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Manistee, and avid bowler in the Manistee Leagues, but most of all his life revolved around spending time with his kids, camping, hunting, kayaking and attending their sporting events.

Survivors include his wife, Pamela; two children, Kendahl and Jarod; his mother-in-law, Carla Gilbert of Cadillac; uncle, Jerry Wright of Manistee; as well as by numerous cousins.

He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Russell Gilbert on July 30, 2020.

Memorial services for Jeff will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Manistee with Pastor Brad Wright officiating.

Please visit Jeff's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com to share a memory with his family. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.