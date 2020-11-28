Jem Sharyl Schmeling (Anderson), age 90, went to see her husband, William, and her Lord and Savior, on Friday, November 20, 2020, following a brief battle with COVID-19.

Jem was born August 20, 1930 in Manistee, MI to Harvey and Anne (O'Conner) Anderson. She grew up in Manistee and also met her future husband there, William C. Schmeling, and were wed on May 22, 1951.

Jem worked at the gas company and then the 60th District Court for 28 years and was a pioneer at getting the Union in the court for employees of the County of Muskegon. She was the Case Assignment Clerk for the District Court until her retirement, and then owned and operated The Pic-N-Pac along with her husband until 1995.

Jem leaves behind many friends at her assisted living home, The Hume Home. She also leaves behind and is SURVIVED by her son, Gregory C. (Marcia Sweet) Schmeling of Manistee, MI; grandson, Chad C. (Kayla Madison Spears) Schmeling of Anniston, Alabama; granddaughter, Nichole L. Schmeling of Valrico, Florida; brother, Thomas D. Anderson of San Diego, California; brother and sister-in-law, Jack (Marsha) Anderson of Muskegon, MI; brother-in-law, Larry (Sandra) Schmeling of Manistee, MI; 2 sisters-in-law: Carol Schmeling and Lois Schmeling both of Manistee, MI; and many nieces and nephews. Jem was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, William C. Schmeling, in 2003.

As per Jem's request, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Share memories with the family at their On-line Guest Book at www.sytsemafh.com Arrangements by The Sytsema Chapel of Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services, 737 Apple Ave., Muskegon, MI 49442 (231) 726-5210.