1/1
Jem Sharyl Schmeling
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jem's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jem Sharyl Schmeling (Anderson), age 90, went to see her husband, William, and her Lord and Savior, on Friday, November 20, 2020, following a brief battle with COVID-19.

Jem was born August 20, 1930 in Manistee, MI to Harvey and Anne (O'Conner) Anderson. She grew up in Manistee and also met her future husband there, William C. Schmeling, and were wed on May 22, 1951.

Jem worked at the gas company and then the 60th District Court for 28 years and was a pioneer at getting the Union in the court for employees of the County of Muskegon. She was the Case Assignment Clerk for the District Court until her retirement, and then owned and operated The Pic-N-Pac along with her husband until 1995.

Jem leaves behind many friends at her assisted living home, The Hume Home. She also leaves behind and is SURVIVED by her son, Gregory C. (Marcia Sweet) Schmeling of Manistee, MI; grandson, Chad C. (Kayla Madison Spears) Schmeling of Anniston, Alabama; granddaughter, Nichole L. Schmeling of Valrico, Florida; brother, Thomas D. Anderson of San Diego, California; brother and sister-in-law, Jack (Marsha) Anderson of Muskegon, MI; brother-in-law, Larry (Sandra) Schmeling of Manistee, MI; 2 sisters-in-law: Carol Schmeling and Lois Schmeling both of Manistee, MI; and many nieces and nephews. Jem was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, William C. Schmeling, in 2003.

As per Jem's request, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Share memories with the family at their On-line Guest Book at www.sytsemafh.com Arrangements by The Sytsema Chapel of Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services, 737 Apple Ave., Muskegon, MI 49442 (231) 726-5210.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sytsema Funeral Homes, The Sytsema Chapel
737 E. Apple Ave.
Muskegon, MI 49442
(231) 726-5210
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved